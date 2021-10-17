-
The annual four-state effort to remove trash from the 410-mile Connecticut River will still be held this month, but with some changes because of the…
-
The Connecticut River springs to life in Pittsburg, New Hampshire, just a few hundred yards from the Canadian border. From there, it snakes 400 or miles…
-
Connecticut Fund for the Environment, the state’s largest environmental group, says runoff from a sewage treatment plant in Springfield, Massachusetts,…
-
Efforts to restore Atlantic salmon to the Connecticut River watershed have been largely unsuccessful. The once abundant fish are now rare. But recently…