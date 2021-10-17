-
2020 is behind us. And the new year has just begun. So what will 2021 bring us? First up, the state legislatures for Connecticut and New York started…
Governor Ned Lamont has called Connecticut lawmakers back to the state Capitol for a special session this week to consider allowing local election…
Two lawmakers played a role in passing Connecticut's sweeping new police accountability law that would allow civil lawsuits against police officers…
An attempt by Democrats in the Connecticut legislature to pass a budget collapsed late last night. Democratic leaders had high hopes on Thursday of…
The Connecticut Conference of Municipalities is creating a 13-member panel of city mayors and suburban leaders to develop proposals to improve the fiscal…
For years, people have talked about a “no means no” approach to sexual consent. But victims’ advocates say that puts a burden of proof on sexual assault…
Two Connecticut residents who were deported to Italy several years ago because of criminal convictions are asking the federal government for permission to…
Of the top 100 cities around the country with homes under water financially, Hartford has the most. More than half of homeowners there owe more than their…
Last month, foreclosure filings sunk to the lowest number since the housing crisis began eight years ago. Home prices are up nationwide. But the recovery…