Connecticut News

Conn. Democrats Call For 'Do-Over' Of McDonald Vote

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published March 29, 2018 at 9:26 AM EDT
connsupremecourtmcdonald.jpg
State of Connecticut Judicial Branch / Bob Child for AP
/
The Connecticut Supreme Court building in Hartford and Connecticut Supreme Court Associate Justice Andrew McDonald.

Connecticut Senate Democratic leaders are still pushing for State Supreme Court Associate Justice Andrew McDonald to be elevated to chief justice of Connecticut, despite the fact that McDonald’s nomination was defeated in the State Senate on Wednesday.

Connecticut Senate Democratic President Martin Looney wants all 18 Republican senators and one Democrat who voted against McDonald to reconsider their vote.

“In the 38 years that I have been in the General Assembly, he is, I believe, the most qualified nominee for the position of chief justice of the Connecticut Supreme Court. And that’s why I think it is so tragically ironic that he’s the one that ran into the opposition that he did.”

Senate Democratic Leader Bob Duff says a do-over of the vote is necessary in order to preserve the integrity of the state’s judiciary.

“It goes against the grain of decade after decade after decade of tradition here in the State of Connecticut of confirming the most qualified. That’s what makes this so important to have a take two and so alright let’s get this right.”

Senate Republican President Len Fasano dismisses the calls. He says the State Senate already voted on the issue and he’s looking forward to learning who Governor Dannel Malloy will nominate next.

Connecticut NewsConnecticutConn. Supreme CourtJudiciaryAndrew McDonald
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma
