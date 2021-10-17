-
A federal judge has denied bail to disgraced Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota and former aid Christopher McPartland. Both men had hoped to remain free while they appealed their conviction.
A federal judge has delayed the sentencing of former Suffolk County District Attorney Tom Spota until June.Spota’s lawyer wanted more time to prepare…
Former Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota and his top aide will be sentenced on April 30. Spota and the aide, Christopher McPartland, were…
A federal jury has found former Suffolk District Attorney Thomas Spota guilty on all charges in the latest corruption trial that has brought down some of…
Suffolk Democratic Party Chairman Richard Schaffer spent Monday on the witness stand in the federal corruption trial of former District Attorney Thomas…
The search for jurors in the federal obstruction trial against former Suffolk District Attorney Thomas Spota and his top aide Christopher McPartland has…