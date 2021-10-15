© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Former Suffolk County DA Spota and aid McPartland were denied bail following their conviction

WSHU | By Charles Lane
Published October 15, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT
Thomas Spota
Seth Wenig
/
AP
Thomas Spota

A federal judge has denied bail to disgraced Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota and former aid Christopher McPartland. Both men had hoped to remain free while they appealed their conviction.

Judge Joan Azrack ruled that neither defendant had raised substantial objections that were likely to lead to a new trial. They were both convicted of witness tampering and obstruction of justice in covering up the beating of a handcuffed man by former police chief Jim Burke.

In an attempt to remain out of prison, Spota and McPartland argued that the court should not have allowed witnesses to testify that they feared retaliation from Burke. The judge dismissed those claims saying it did raise questions for appeal.

Both men will begin serving their five-year sentences starting December 10.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandSuffolk CountyThomas SpotaCourts & LawChristopher McPartlandCharles Lane
Charles Lane
Charles is senior reporter focusing on special projects. He has won numerous awards including an IRE award, three SPJ Public Service Awards, a National Murrow, and he was a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists.
See stories by Charles Lane