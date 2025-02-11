Lamont advocates for early childhood education funding

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont wants to dramatically expand the state’s access to early childhood education like preschool and pre-K.

Lamont wants to use the state’s anticipated fiscal year 2025 budget surplus to create a Universal Preschool Endowment Fund. The legislative proposal is House Bill 6867, an Act Creating the Universal Preschool Endowment. Lamont said he wants Connecticut to invest in its future by expanding access to affordable preschool.

“Access to early childhood services is massively important to the state’s success, not only because these programs provide valuable tools for children that will lead them to professional achievements in the future, but also because being able to enroll your child in care right now means that parents can join the workforce and earn an income that supports their family,” Lamont said.

If passed, Lamont said the bill would be the largest expansion of preschool access in Connecticut's history. He wants Connecticut to lead in early childhood education by making preschool affordable and accessible.

Families who make less than $100,000 a year wouldn’t have to pay for preschool. It would also create tens of thousands of new preschool spaces by 2032. Lamont proposed that the endowment be established with $300 million from the fiscal year 2025 surplus. He says the state’s expected budget surpluses over the next few years would also go into the fund.

The bill has been referred to the Education Committee. Connecticut Early Childhood Commissioner Beth Bye said the bill is a “historic action,” and the endowment will make preschool more accessible and affordable.

“It will stabilize the early care and education industry by increasing compensation for teachers and staff. This investment builds on the Governor’s Blue Ribbon Panel on Child Care, which brought together voices from across child care providers, businesses, government, and parents to provide a roadmap to guide ongoing investments in early education,” Bye said.