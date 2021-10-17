-
Lester Young Jr. became the first African American this week to become chancellor of the New York State Board of Regents since its founding in 1784.The…
-
In December U.S. Education Secretary John King proposed new regulations for Common Core testing in order to increase test participation. The Education…
-
In New York almost 98 percent of school budgets were approved in statewide voting Tuesday, including the majority of school districts asking for overrides…
-
New York State has removed a barrier that's kept immigrants who entered the country illegally as children from teaching or practicing medicine in the…
-
The newly elected Chancellor to the Board of Regents, Betty Rosa, expressed grave doubts about the state’s use of standardized tests in the schools,…
-
The New York State Legislature elected three new members to the Board of Regents last week. Now the majority of the Board disagrees with the previous…
-
The New York State Board of Regents has approved a new teacher evaluation system. The board had until the end of the month to come up with a new system…
-
Education advocates are criticizing the New York State Board of Regents for only releasing half of the standardized test questions given to students in…
-
New York Republicans have submitted legislation to halt Common Core. This is the latest attack against the new, more rigorous school testing standards and…
-
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced appointments Friday to the panel he established to re-evaluate the state's implementation of Common Core. The…