Suffolk County became the first county in New York to enforce a law designating three feet as the safe distance for motorists to pass cyclists on the…
The City of New Haven was named the safest city for bicyclists east of the Mississippi River. New Haven ranked 10th in the country according to the…
On Tuesday, Mayor Toni Harp of New Haven announced the launch of the city's first bike rental program, Bike New Haven. In its first phase, the bike share…
A long-standing plan to convert the abandoned Long Island Rail Road line between Port Jefferson and Wading River into a bike trail is finally moving…