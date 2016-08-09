Long Island Bike Path Plan Moving Forward

A long-standing plan to convert the abandoned Long Island Rail Road line between Port Jefferson and Wading River into a bike trail is finally moving forward. On Tuesday Congressman Lee Zeldin, R-NY1, announced that 80 percent of the $9.5 million dollar project will be federally funded.

Officials say that the 10-mile trail will spur “eco-tourism.”

Martin Buchman owns The Stony Brookside Bed & Bike Inn, which is a bed and breakfast for bicyclists.

“The trails will bring economic development, they’ll bring health, it’ll bring jobs. I can’t understand why it took so long to get this started but absolutely overjoyed. I can’t wait. I’ll be here the first day.”

Federal funding for the project was allocated years ago, but it was stalled until New York State recently included it in its capital transportation plan. The trail is scheduled to be completed by 2018.