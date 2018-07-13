New Haven: One Of The Safest Cities For Cyclists In U.S.

The City of New Haven was named the safest city for bicyclists east of the Mississippi River. New Haven ranked 10th in the country according to the study.

New Haven Mayor Toni Harp says that making New Haven safer for bikers has been a priority of her administration.

Local cyclist and runner of the Bradley Street Bicycle Co-op in New Haven, John Merton, says New Haven has improved in the past few years to make the city more bike friendly.

“It’s a group effort, and I just am super thankful for a city and for a community and for a bunch of people who are willing to kind of work through this difficult problem together and always make it better to share the road.”

Last year New Haven opened its first protected bike lane, and more projects are underway to make the city safer for cyclists.