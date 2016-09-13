© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Blumenthal Pushes Obama to Pass Terrorism Bill

WSHU | By Lea Trusty
Published September 13, 2016 at 11:35 AM EDT
U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut)
J. Scott Applewhite
/
AP
Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., on his way to the Senate chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., in June.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., wants President Obama to sign into law legislation that would allow U.S. citizens to sue countries for supporting terrorism.

The bill was passed overwhelmingly by both houses of Congress on Friday. If signed by the President, it would allow families of 9/11 victims to file lawsuits against the government of Saudi Arabia. Fifteen of the 19 hijackers responsible for 9/11 were from Saudi Arabia.

Blumenthal says he’s not buying the argument made by the Obama Administration that if the President signs the bill into law, it would allow other countries to permit their citizens to sue America for terrorism.

“That is a myth. It would not increase the liability of the United States. The United States does not sponsor acts of terrorism in other countries.”

Blumenthal says he is prepared to lead an override effort if the President vetoes the bill.

