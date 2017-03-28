New York, Connecticut Among States Opposing Trump’s Clean Power Rollback

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has joined attorneys general from more than a dozen states, including Connecticut, in opposition of President Donald Trump’s executive order to dismantle the Obama-era Clean Power Plan.

Schneiderman says he might sue the EPA if the terms of the executive order endanger New Yorkers.

“If the EPA fails to meet its legal obligation to protect New Yorkers’ health and environment, and it’s been interpreted by the courts that includes an obligation to regulate and require the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions from power plants, we will fight back.”

The Clean Power Plan required mandatory cuts in the emissions from fuel burning power plants.