Asian American Discrimination

A new bill from the Suffolk County Legislature aimed at combatting anti-Asian hate would make it illegal to discriminate because of a perceived connection…
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said the perception of Asian Americans as meek and docile needs to be confronted. He told a summit of states…
Democrats in Nassau County are proposing a new law that would extend protections under the county’s human rights law that would penalize anyone who…
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer from New York has thrown his support behind a bill to combat the surge in anti-Asian hate crimes during the COVID-19…
Members of Connecticut's Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities say they are glad to see President Joe Biden’s new plan to address the…
Police have not said whether the killing of eight people in Atlanta, including six Asian women, was a hate crime. Still, the shooting is troubling many…
Members of the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities in New England are gathering to remember the six women killed in Atlanta and call for an…
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong joined a coalition of local activists in New Haven on Thursday to stand up against attacks Asian Americans. The…
Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini has announced the creation of a Hate Crime Task Force to tackle bias-related incidents.“Our nation is in the…
Members of the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities in Connecticut say people should not be surprised at the escalation of violence against…