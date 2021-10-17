architecture

-
Renowned architect Cesar Pelli died at his New Haven home last week. He designed the Connecticut Science Center in Hartford and was dean of the Yale…
-
The architect Philip Johnson spent most of his life on an estate in New Canaan, Connecticut, surrounded by buildings he’d built himself – most famously, a…
-
One of America’s greatest modern architects, Louis Kahn, died in the middle of constructing his last building, the Yale Center for British Art in New…
-
By day, Syrian-American Mohamad Hafez designs skyscrapers made of steel and glass. By night, the architect recreates the streets of his home country out…
-
Caught between federal flood guidelines and local height restrictions, an emotional debate is stirring over the shape of roofs in the Hamptons. The…
-
The fate of a historic post office in downtown Stamford, Connecticut is still unclear – two years after it was closed. The nearly 100-year old building is…