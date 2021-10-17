-
On the Senate floor Thursday, Senator Chris Murphy, D-Conn., was highly critical of President Donald Trump and Republicans who control the House and…
-
Governor Cuomo says he’s considering suing the federal government over an amendment to the health care act proposed by two New York congressman, saying it…
-
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy says the states that refuse to expand Medicaid under Obamacare could see hospitals close. Malloy spoke on Tuesday at a…
-
Members of Connecticut's Congressional delegation are hosting events to highlight the Affordable Care Act and encourage people to sign up for the state's…
-
Health exchanges in Connecticut and New York got off the ground yesterday.
-
Connecticut and New York residents can start to enroll for health coverage under the Affordable Care Act on Oct 1. They’re two of 14 states plus the…
-
The chief marketing officer for Connecticut's health insurance exchange says over 6,600 leads have been generated as of last week due to recent outreach…
-
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says threats in Congress to defundObamacare won’t have any effect on the federal Affordable Health Care Act going forward…