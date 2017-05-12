Sen. Murphy: GOP Health Plan Breaks Promises

On the Senate floor Thursday, Senator Chris Murphy, D-Conn., was highly critical of President Donald Trump and Republicans who control the House and Senate for their performances in trying to abolish Obamacare and come up with a meaningful replacement.

Murphy blamed President Trump for making a slew of promises on health care that aren’t being delivered.

“He said the health care plan is on its way we’ll have much lower premiums and deductibles while taking care of pre-existing conditions. That’s not true. That’s a lie.”

Murphy says the Republican plan does the opposite of what was promised.

“It allowed every state to be able to walk away from the protection in the Affordable Care Act that makes sure that people with pre-existing conditions, which could be one-third of all Americans, can be subject to higher rates.”

A new national Quinnipiac University poll finds just 21 percent of people surveyed approve of the GOP healthcare plan.