2023 Canadian wildfires

-
WSHU's Sabrina Garone spoke with Jase Bernhardt, a Hofstra University meteorologist and professor, about the declining air quality in the Northeast due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. He said our region saw the worst of it Wednesday afternoon, but it’s hard to predict when skies will look normal again.
-
From particulate matter to the AQI, here's what you need to know to protect yourself as the smoky haze settles over much of the East Coast.
-
As authorities on the eastern seaboard of the U.S. provide air quality alerts, Canadian officials continue to fight numerous wildfires that are the cause of the particulate material.
-
The governor says due to the smoke drifting in from the northern fires, New York City and Syracuse were among the worst places for air quality on the entire planet yesterday. The air in the rest of the state is classified as either unhealthy or very unhealthy.
-
More than 160 fires are currently burning across Quebec. A stalled pressure system over Nova Scotia is sending smoke from those fires down into Connecticut. Federal and state forecasters are predicting the smoke to linger in New England for a few days.
-
Wildfires in Nova Scotia have produced a large smoke plume that is moving along the Northeast. Officials say it could impact air quality for Connecticut residents.
-
A bite-sized look at what we are hearing: Connecticut and Long Island residents are susceptible to poor air quality caused by smoke from wildfires this week in Nova Scotia, Canada.