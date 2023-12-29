© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Full Story

Yellow Haze: The impact of wildfire smoke in CT and NY

By Tom Kuser,
Ann LopezSophie Camizzi
Published December 29, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Canadian wildfire smoke over Fairfield, Connecticut
Ann Lopez
Canadian wildfire smoke over Fairfield, Connecticut

Smoke from the massive wildfires in Canada was a serious climate and health concern for our region this year.  The sky was filled with a noxious yellow haze that traveled across the northeast, to the Midwest, and even to Europe.  The gritty air drove many people to wear masks once again to protect their health.

Right now the air has cleared, but concerns over the impact on public health and the environment remain. Morning Edition Host Tom Kuser speaks with the American Lung Association and an environmental scientist about the effects of the smoke and if this may be the beginning of a climate shift we’ll have to manage in the future.

GUESTS:

Trevor Summerfield, Director of Advocacy for theAmerican Lung Associationin NY

Dr. David Hill, Pulmonologist and board member of the American Lung Association in CT

AMERICAN LUNG ASSOCIATION INTERVIEW.mp3

Dr. Kristina Wagstrom, Eversource Energy Associate Professor ofEnvironmental Engineering Education at UConn

DR KIRSTINA WAGSTROM INTERVIEW.mp3

MORNING EDITION FEATURE:

YELLOW HAZE FEATURE.mp3

Lung Help Line: 1-800-LUNGUSA
Check the air quality in your area: https://www.airnow.gov/

Tags
The Full Story The Full StoryAmerican Lung Association2023 Canadian wildfiresEnvironmental Engineering Education at UConn
Stay Connected
Tom Kuser
Tom has been with WSHU since 1987, after spending 15 years at college and commercial radio and television stations. He became Program Director in 1999, and has been local host of NPR’s Morning Edition since 2000.
See stories by Tom Kuser
Ann Lopez
Ann is an editor and senior content producer with WSHU, including the founding producer of the weekly talk show, The Full Story.
See stories by Ann Lopez
Sophie Camizzi
Sophie Camizzi is a current news fellow at WSHU, studying at Sacred Heart University. She is a native of Ansonia, Connecticut.
See stories by Sophie Camizzi