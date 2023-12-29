Yellow Haze: The impact of wildfire smoke in CT and NY

Smoke from the massive wildfires in Canada was a serious climate and health concern for our region this year. The sky was filled with a noxious yellow haze that traveled across the northeast, to the Midwest, and even to Europe. The gritty air drove many people to wear masks once again to protect their health.

Right now the air has cleared, but concerns over the impact on public health and the environment remain. Morning Edition Host Tom Kuser speaks with the American Lung Association and an environmental scientist about the effects of the smoke and if this may be the beginning of a climate shift we’ll have to manage in the future.

GUESTS:

Trevor Summerfield, Director of Advocacy for theAmerican Lung Associationin NY

Dr. David Hill, Pulmonologist and board member of the American Lung Association in CT

AMERICAN LUNG ASSOCIATION INTERVIEW.mp3 Listen • 19:11

Dr. Kristina Wagstrom, Eversource Energy Associate Professor ofEnvironmental Engineering Education at UConn

DR KIRSTINA WAGSTROM INTERVIEW.mp3 Listen • 17:05

MORNING EDITION FEATURE:

YELLOW HAZE FEATURE.mp3 Listen • 4:00

Lung Help Line: 1-800-LUNGUSA

Check the air quality in your area: https://www.airnow.gov/

