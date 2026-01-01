Special Events
Events and projects from WSHU and our Community Partners
On Tuesday, November 10, Marketplace correspondent David Brancaccio joins economist Stephanie Kelton for a live, in-person conversation about the forces reshaping our economy and the communities where we live. This very special event is presented by WSHU Public Radio and Stony Brook University’s School of Communication and Journalism.
America 250 – The American Experience is a weekly exploration of the music, musicians, and institutions that have shaped the rich and evolving cultural life of the United States. Through powerful themes and historic moments, the series invites you to hear how the American story continues to unfold in sound.
WSHU’s Studio 91.1 returns for Year II with three original live radio dramas exploring media, technology and the blurry line between performance and reality. Support the Kickstarter to help bring professional and student performers together onstage and turn the live production into a WSHU radio special.