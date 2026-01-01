Simone Dinnerstein and Baroklyn with Suzanne Bona
Join us on Saturday, May 8th for a very special celebration of classical music.
Acclaimed pianist and prolific recording artist Simone Dinnerstein will perform with members of her ensemble Baroklyn…along with our very own Sunday Baroque host and flutist Suzanne Bona!
This concert is a singular opportunity to support classical music on WSHU and enjoy the artistry of these gifted musicians. Don’t miss it!
The Program*
Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite #2 in b BWV1067
Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto #5 in D BWV1050
Philip Glass The Hours
The Details
Saturday, May 8, 2027 at 7pm
Unitarian Society of New Haven
700 Hartford Tpke, Hamden, CT 06517
Generous support for this concert comes from our Presenting Sponsor, the Richard P. Garmany Fund.
Tickets
General admission $75 each
VIP tickets $250 each (limited availability)
- Pre-concert reception at 5:45 pm
- Preferred seating
Benefactor $2,500 (limited availability)
- Pre-concert reception at 5:45 pm
- Two (2) reserved, premium seats
- Acknowledgment as concert sponsor
Email lballou@wshu.org for more information
*Order of program subject to change. There will be a brief intermission.