Join us on Saturday, May 8th for a very special celebration of classical music.

Acclaimed pianist and prolific recording artist Simone Dinnerstein will perform with members of her ensemble Baroklyn…along with our very own Sunday Baroque host and flutist Suzanne Bona!

This concert is a singular opportunity to support classical music on WSHU and enjoy the artistry of these gifted musicians. Don’t miss it!

The Program*

Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite #2 in b BWV1067

Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto #5 in D BWV1050

Philip Glass The Hours

The Details

Saturday, May 8, 2027 at 7pm

Unitarian Society of New Haven

700 Hartford Tpke, Hamden, CT 06517

Generous support for this concert comes from our Presenting Sponsor, the Richard P. Garmany Fund.

Tickets

General admission $75 each

VIP tickets $250 each (limited availability)



Pre-concert reception at 5:45 pm

Preferred seating

Benefactor $2,500 (limited availability)



Pre-concert reception at 5:45 pm

Two (2) reserved, premium seats

Acknowledgment as concert sponsor

Email lballou@wshu.org for more information

*Order of program subject to change. There will be a brief intermission.