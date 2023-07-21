Sound Bites: Judge eases Rep. George Santos’ pretrial travel restrictions

Happy Friday! U.S. Rep. George Santos’ pretrial travel restrictions have been eased. A federal judge will allow Santos to travel within a 30-mile radius of Washington, D.C., for dining, shopping, meetings, events and the use of the local airports.

Previously, Santos was only allowed to travel to Washington, D.C., Long Island and New York City. Santos faces federal charges, including wire fraud and money laundering.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we are hearing:

Protesters will gather at the Hartford Superior Court this morning. They are protesting the possibility of a woman who spit on a BLM protester having her record wiped clean. Yuliya Gilshteyn of New Fairfield, was charged with a hate crime and other offenses after an altercation on January 6, 2021. Gilshteyn spit on Keren Prescott, a Black Lives Matter activist from Manchester.

212 adult-use cannabis retailers have been approved for retail licenses. That nearly doubles the amount of licenses issued in the state from a program that aims to support people with former marijuana convictions. Twenty-four of them were awarded to retailers on Long Island.

2.7 million New Yorkers consume marijuana at least once a month. That’s according to state cannabis regulators, who are advocating for a regulated, legal market in the state.

An offshore wind farm off that will use the New London State Pier is close to federal approval. Revolution wind will be located off the coast of Rhode Island and will boast 100 wind turbines capable of powering 300,000 homes. The farm’s final environmental review has been completed by the U.S. Bureau of Ocean and Energy Management.

Asa Ellerup, wife of suspected Gilgo Beach killer Rex Heuermann, has filed for divorce. That’s according to her attorney and court filings. Ellerup has not publicly commented on the arrest of her husband.

A former Bridgeport police chief has been ordered to give up half his pension. The decision comes from a Superior Court judge, who said it's a fair punishment for Armando Perez, who was convicted of lying on his police chief’s exam. He was also convicted on wire fraud charges and lying to the FBI.

The Suffolk County Water Authority will place liens on customers owing more than $1,000. It’s in an effort to collect more than $10 million in delinquent fees, which piled up during the COVID-19 pandemic. Liens will be placed on properties that owe more than $1,000 and are 90 days past due. The authority said they will work with customers on payment plans.

Norwalk sent inaccurate tax bills to thousands of residents. Data and software problems caused the issues , according to city tax collectors. Tax collector Lisa Biagiarelli said the town will send new bills.

Raytheon has changed its name to RTX Corporation. The company employs more than 17,000 people in Connecticut. The company will begin trading under its new name on the New York Stock Exchange on July 27.

Stony Brook has opened a medical megamall at Grove Lake. Primary and specialty care offices are now available in a 60,000-square-foot space that used to belong to Sears at the Smith Haven Mall. The medical mall plans to expand to at least 170,000 square feet.

Two mosquitoes in Suffolk County have tested positive for West Nile virus. The positive samples were collected in Melville and Hyde Park on July 11.

Two women from Connecticut and New York are playing in the World Cup. Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, from Stratford, and defender Crystal Dunn, from Hyde Park, kick off their World Cup campaign tonight at 9 p.m. against Vietnam. Naeher is playing in her third World Cup, and Dunn is playing in her second.