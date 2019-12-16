Sagaponack: The Priciest Real Estate On The East Coast

The Hamptons village of Sagaponack is once again named one of the most expensive zip codes in the country.

Sagaponack’s 11962 came in second on Property Shark’s list of the most expensive zip codes in the United States for the second year in a row. The median home price in Sagaponack is $4.3 million – the highest on the East Coast.

Sagaponack had been ranked the number one most expensive zip code in 2016 when the median home price was $5.5 million. Then it fell to the 15th spot in 2017 before bouncing back up to #2 last year.

Three other Hamptons zip codes also made the list: Bridgehampton clocked in at #23, Water Mill at #35 and Amagansett at #43. California has 91 zip codes in the top 125.

