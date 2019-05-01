New Affordable Housing Developments To Be Built On Eastern Long Island

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announced the construction of two affordable housing projects on eastern Long Island.

One project will be in Amagansett and the other in Greenport. The county has contributed over $1.8 million to help fund both projects. Bellone says the investment is crucial for hardworking residents to have access to affordable homes.

Overall, the two projects will cost approximately $45 million. The county, along with several partners will fund over 80, one- to four-bedroom, apartment units.

County Legislator Bridget Fleming says the affordable housing units will help prevent Long Island from losing its working-age population.