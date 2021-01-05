Coronavirus Latest: N.Y. Releases Vaccine Eligibility App; Nursing Home Visitations In Conn. Gets OK

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in the region:

New York has announced a new app designed to help residents determine their COVID-19 vaccine eligibility. The “Am I Eligible” app connects users with vaccine administration centers to schedule appointments.

In Connecticut, vaccine eligibility can be found on the state website.

Healthcare workers and nursing homes residents are being prioritized in both states.

On Long Island, the 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate is 9.7%. The rest of New York is 8%. The 7-day positivity rate in Connecticut is 7.02%.

A state task force has recommended changes that would loosen the restrictions to visit Connecticut nursing homes. The statewide policy would allow family members who are considered “essential caregivers” to visit even during a pandemic.

The policy would also increase access to virtual chats with patients. Other recommendations include a special minimum wage for nursing home workers and mandatory plans to replace quarantined staff.