Coronavirus Latest: Metrics To Put Long Island In A Yellow Zone; Cases Spike At Conn. Courthouses

Here is the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in the region:

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has made changes to the state’s mico-cluster strategy for when a region is under "yellow zone" restrictions to consider the area’s hospitalization rate and hospital bed capacity.

The area must have a 7-day COVID-19 positive test rate of 3% over the past 10 days. And the area is in the top 10% in the state for hospital admissions per capita and daily growth in admissions.

On Long Island, the 7-day COVID-19 positive test rate is 5.7%. That number is high compared to other less populated regions, but Long Island remains outside of the yellow zone with only 972 people hospitalized and 20% of hospital beds still available.

Yellow-zone restrictions include 25-person cap on gatherings outside the home, 10-person cap on gatherings inside the home, 50% capacity for houses of worship, and indoor dining permitted with limitations. Schools are open for in-person learning with 20% of students and staff tested weekly. Businesses remain open.

The 7-day COVID-19 positive test rate in Connecticut is 6.48%, according to data provided by the state.

Restaurant workers in Connecticut plan to be outside the Governor’s mansion each day this week to protest for more COVID-19 relief funding and to keep restaurants open, while three dozen doctors have asked Governor Ned Lamont to close indoor dining to curb the spread of the virus.

At least 49 cases have stemmed from Connecticut courthouses this month — Milford courthouse had the most with 8 cases, and will remain open with reduced capacity and many activities still virtual.