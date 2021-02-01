Coronavirus Latest: 10% Of Connecticut Is Vaccinated

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in the region:

The 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate in Connecticut has decreased to 3.8%. On Long Island, the 7-day positivity rate has fallen to 6.2%. The rest of New York dropped to 5.1%.

Connecticut is one of seven states to have vaccinated at least 10% of the state’s population, according to a White House senior advisor.

Federal data shows the state has distributed nearly 330,000 of its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to residents. The state expects to reach 400,000 inoculations by the end of the week.

These seven states — Alaska, West Virginia, New Mexico, Connecticut, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota — have small populations compared to larger states.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says the state has administered nearly 1.4 million, or 90% of first doses received from the federal government.

Most who were eligible were hospital workers. However, the demographics of those workers show that more white workers received the vaccine than Black and Latinx workers.

Data released by Cuomo's office shows the demographic breakdown of first eligible population is 70% white; 17% African American; 8% Hispanic or Latino; and 11% Asian hospital workers. Of that population, 63% of vaccine recipients were white, 10% of vaccine recipients were African American; 10% of vaccine recipients were Hispanic or Latino, and 16% of vaccine recipients were Asian."