Connecticut Issues First Sports Betting Licenses

The first provisional licenses for fantasy sports operators have been issued in Connecticut. Governor Ned Lamont signed sports betting into law earlier this year.

Lamont said the state gave out licenses to its two federally recognized tribes — the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan — along with the Connecticut Lottery Corporation. This allows the tribes to operate fantasy betting off their territories.

The tribes are contracting with sports betting companies DraftKings and FanDuel in deals worth more than a million dollars, according to Lamont’s office. The Connecticut Lottery Corporation hasn’t contracted with anyone yet.

The licenses expire on September 30 — or whenever the state issues more comprehensive long-term licenses.