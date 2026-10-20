Conversation with Bhavani Kotha

Seattle-based oboist Bhavani Kotha earned degrees from the University of Southern California Thornton School of Music and the University of Washington. She plays in numerous orchestras, and over time, she has experienced challenges and obstacles as a woman in a traditionally male-dominated environment. So she set out to change that, becoming the Founder and President of UNBOUND SYMPHONY, a professional women’s orchestra that was officially launched in Seattle on March 8, 2026.

The group’s intent is to “ … challenge longstanding inequities in the orchestral field, …[and] expand paid performance opportunities and artistic visibility for women in the orchestral workforce.”

Unbound Symphony’s first big project was a Women’s Orchestra Festival in July 2026, featuring music by female composers.

Suzanne spoke with Bhavani Kotha about how and why she created Unbound Symphony.