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Sunday Baroque Conversations

Conversation with Bhavani Kotha

By Suzanne Bona,
Sabrina GaroneAnn Lopez
Published October 20, 2026 at 9:57 AM EDT
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courtesy of the author

Seattle-based oboist Bhavani Kotha earned degrees from the University of Southern California Thornton School of Music and the University of Washington. She plays in numerous orchestras, and over time, she has experienced challenges and obstacles as a woman in a traditionally male-dominated environment. So she set out to change that, becoming the Founder and President of UNBOUND SYMPHONY, a professional women’s orchestra that was officially launched in Seattle on March 8, 2026.

The group’s intent is to “ … challenge longstanding inequities in the orchestral field, …[and] expand paid performance opportunities and artistic visibility for women in the orchestral workforce.”

Unbound Symphony’s first big project was a Women’s Orchestra Festival in July 2026, featuring music by female composers.

Suzanne spoke with Bhavani Kotha about how and why she created Unbound Symphony.

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Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
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Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
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Ann Lopez
Ann is an editor and senior content producer with WSHU, including the founding producer of the weekly talk show, The Full Story.
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