Connor Chee: music rooted in Navajo tradition

Connor Chee is a Navajo pianist and composer known for combining his classical piano training with his Native American heritage. Chee made his Carnegie Hall debut at the age of 12 after winning a gold medal in the World Piano Competition. A graduate of the Eastman School of Music and the University of Cincinnati’s College-Conservatory of Music, Chee’s solo piano music is inspired by traditional Navajo chants and songs. Some of his recordings have been accompanied by music videos filmed on the reservation, directed by Navajo filmmaker Michael Etcitty Jr.

Suzanne spoke with Connor Chee about his life in music, including his 5th album SANDPAINTINGS (released in 2026), a sixteen-movement solo piano cycle inspired by the artistic principles and structural design of traditional Diné (Navajo) sandpaintings.