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Sunday Baroque Conversations

Connor Chee: music rooted in Navajo tradition

By Suzanne Bona,
Ann LopezSabrina Garone
Published October 10, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
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courtesy of the artist

Connor Chee is a Navajo pianist and composer known for combining his classical piano training with his Native American heritage. Chee made his Carnegie Hall debut at the age of 12 after winning a gold medal in the World Piano Competition. A graduate of the Eastman School of Music and the University of Cincinnati’s College-Conservatory of Music, Chee’s solo piano music is inspired by traditional Navajo chants and songs. Some of his recordings have been accompanied by music videos filmed on the reservation, directed by Navajo filmmaker Michael Etcitty Jr.

Suzanne spoke with Connor Chee about his life in music, including his 5th album SANDPAINTINGS (released in 2026), a sixteen-movement solo piano cycle inspired by the artistic principles and structural design of traditional Diné (Navajo) sandpaintings.

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Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona
Ann Lopez
Ann is an editor and senior content producer with WSHU, including the founding producer of the weekly talk show, The Full Story.
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Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone