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Sunday Baroque Conversations

Conversation with Reynard Burns

By Suzanne Bona,
Sabrina GaroneAnn Lopez
Published September 1, 2026 at 1:46 PM EDT
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courtesy of the artist

The poet Robert Frost said, “I am not a teacher, but an awakener.” Reynard Burns awakened the creativity and talent of countless students in his 34 years as a public school orchestra director on Long Island.

Mr. Burns also plays piano and bass, and is a prolific composer and arranger whose talents and interests span many musical genres. His compositions include music for orchestra, wind ensemble, concert band, jazz ensemble, and more, and have been performed throughout the United States and abroad.

Suzanne spoke with Reynard Burns about his life as a teacher and composer, as well as his post-retirement lectures and workshops that focus on classical music of composers of African descent.

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Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
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Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
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Ann Lopez
Ann is an editor and senior content producer with WSHU, including the founding producer of the weekly talk show, The Full Story.
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