Conversation with Sarah Kirkland Snider

Composer Sarah Kirkland Snider’s musical language is widely varied. She has written intimate instrumental solos, vocal works, chamber music, and large-scale orchestral music. Her music has been performed by major orchestras in Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, and New York, as well as by Emerson String Quartet, eighth blackbird, A Far Cry, The Knights, and Roomful of Teeth.

Suzanne spoke with Snider about her approach to music making, and her 2026 album of orchestral works, whose title cut is Forward Into Light, a commission for the New York Philharmonic inspired by the American women’s suffrage movement.

