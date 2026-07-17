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Sunday Baroque Conversations

Conversation with Sarah Kirkland Snider

By Suzanne Bona,
Sabrina GaroneJulie Freddino
Published July 17, 2026 at 5:28 AM EDT
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Composer Sarah Kirkland Snider has just released her first album or orchestral works.
courtesy of the artist
Composer Sarah Kirkland Snider has just released her first album or orchestral works.

Composer Sarah Kirkland Snider’s musical language is widely varied. She has written intimate instrumental solos, vocal works, chamber music, and large-scale orchestral music. Her music has been performed by major orchestras in Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, and New York, as well as by Emerson String Quartet, eighth blackbird, A Far Cry, The Knights, and Roomful of Teeth.

Suzanne spoke with Snider about her approach to music making, and her 2026 album of orchestral works, whose title cut is Forward Into Light, a commission for the New York Philharmonic inspired by the American women’s suffrage movement.

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Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
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Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
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