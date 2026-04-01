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Sunday Baroque Conversations

Bach's Cello Suites still captivate

By Suzanne Bona,
Sabrina GaroneJulie Freddino
Published April 1, 2026 at 11:40 AM EDT
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Edward Klorman
courtesy of the artist
Edward Klorman

Edward Klorman is a violist and Professor of Music at the University of Wisconsin – Madison’s Mead Witter School of Music. In 2025 he published his book, BACH: THE CELLO SUITES, exploring what makes these seemingly humble unaccompanied cello compositions so extraordinary and lasting. Over the centuries, they have become the “holy grail” for every serious cellist, and have migrated from the practice room to the concert stage, films, and beyond. Cellists including Yo-Yo Ma and Janos Starker have revisited Bach’s Cellos Suites multiple times. Professor Klorman chatted with Suzanne about what makes Bach’s music so great.

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Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
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Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
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Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
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