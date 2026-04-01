Bach's Cello Suites still captivate

Edward Klorman is a violist and Professor of Music at the University of Wisconsin – Madison’s Mead Witter School of Music. In 2025 he published his book, BACH: THE CELLO SUITES, exploring what makes these seemingly humble unaccompanied cello compositions so extraordinary and lasting. Over the centuries, they have become the “holy grail” for every serious cellist, and have migrated from the practice room to the concert stage, films, and beyond. Cellists including Yo-Yo Ma and Janos Starker have revisited Bach’s Cellos Suites multiple times. Professor Klorman chatted with Suzanne about what makes Bach’s music so great.