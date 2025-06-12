Did a German immigrant in CT fly before the Wright Brothers?

Everyone knows the story of the first manned airplane flight, right? The Ohio-based Wright Brothers flew a biplane more than 850 feet across North Carolina’s Outer Banks in December of 1903. That historical event is featured on the license plates and on the state quarters of Ohio and North Carolina. But some people say someone else deserves the credit: a German immigrant named Gustave Whitehead. He supposedly flew his flying machine two years before the Wright Brothers in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Additional mixing by Bella Fabbo.

Historical voices by Carter Dewees and Bill Buchner.