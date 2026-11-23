Discolored water, extreme heat, delayed medical care: these are just some of the conditions described by people incarcerated at Connecticut's oldest prison.

WSHU’s Ebong Udoma spoke with CT Mirror’s Katy Golvala to discuss her article, “Calls mount to shutter Osborn Correctional, one of CT’s oldest prisons,” as part of the collaborative podcast Long Story Short. Read the story here .

WSHU: Hi, Katy. You say you first got into this story after hearing complaints about the water quality at Osborn Correctional Institution. You say people incarcerated there thought the water didn't smell or look right, and was giving them skin rashes and stomach issues. Could you just tell us a little bit about what was going on then?

KG: Yeah. So I got in touch with a gentleman who was incarcerated at Osborne at the time, Dallas Bailey. He complained to the corrections ombudsman at the time, DeVaughn Ward, who was put in place by the state to oversee DOC. So they go into facilities, visit, and often talk to the people who are incarcerated there about how things are going. Dallas complained to DeVaughn about the water. He said that it was giving him severe gastrointestinal distress. You know, in the morning before you ran it, it would come out with a brown tint like tea, and then, you know, it had a fuzzy quality to it, he said. And this issue was actually litigated. So a group of current and formerly incarcerated people at Osborne had sued the state about the water issues, among other issues, and in there as well, you know, you had many men saying that showering in the water was giving them skin rashes. People like Dallas were saying that drinking the water was giving them digestive issues, and both Dallas and several men in the lawsuit were diagnosed with a stomach infection called H. pylori, which results in gastrointestinal distress. And experts hired for the plaintiffs in that case found that there's actually no way to test water for H. pylori, and that the water actually does meet all federal and state standards.

WSHU: There still was a settlement of some sort with the men.

KG: Correct, correct. There was a settlement with those men. Each plaintiff got $5,000, so they settled the case in 2024.

WSHU: Okay. Now you talked about the corrections ombudsman, the State Corrections Ombudsman, and this past summer he's left now. But while he was there, he called the prison a facility beyond its useful life because of a lack of central air conditioning during the summer heat wave. Could you tell us about that and his report?

KG: Yes, he said that because of a lack of AC and other reasons. Osborne is one of three correctional facilities in Connecticut without facility-wide AC, but the state has a plan in place for the other two. They have projects underway to bring facility-wide AC to those places, but Osborne is so old that bringing facility-wide AC to that prison would have cost the state around $ 120 million. So instead, what they're doing is they have brought in portable air conditioning units that can go into the windows of the prison and bring in cool air, but when Ombuds Ward visited Osborne in the middle of a heat wave, he was still clocking temperatures of 85 degrees, 89 degrees. So, you know, he basically said, are we really sure that this temporary solution is working? For that reason, and others, he said he thinks it is a facility beyond its useful life, and I think that is when the story started clicking for me.

WSHU: Now this is a prison that's been around since 1963.

KG: That's right.

WSHU: And it was the maximum security prison for the state before it was converted to a medium security facility.

KG: That's right.

WSHU: But there's also an issue with the fact that they have prison production going on at Osborne. Could you just tell us a little bit about that and how that ties into the coalition that has been formed to try and close this prison?

KG: So the state of Connecticut has something called the Correction Enterprises of Connecticut. These are factories in certain prisons. They make mattresses used in the prisons. They're making uniforms that the people incarcerated wear. They're making and refurbishing furniture that government agencies can buy; they're making license plates, and they do not get paid a minimum wage, right? So the most recent report I could find, from 2018, was that they're paid anywhere from 90 cents to $1.80 an hour.

WSHU: You also spoke with Mike Lawlor, criminal justice expert, and what was his take on what is going on? And he's been involved in a lot of the restructuring of the prison population in Connecticut and criminal justice in general. What was his take?

KG: Yeah, that's right. And I should say the organizers are calling for a phased-in closure. They also realize that this can't be an immediate closure. So, but what Mike Lawlor said is, you know, should Osborne close based on the facility? Yes. Is it possible? Maybe. He does expect some proposals that have come up before to come up again this session that could just help reduce the correctional population, such that there might be a place to put the people who are currently incarcerated at Osborne. So, one bill he expects to come up is parole eligibility for people who were sentenced when they were very young and are now much older, and another is, you know, ways to reduce the pre-trial population through bail reform. Those are ways in which, you know, you don't necessarily need to build a new prison or reopen an old prison. Perhaps you can just reduce the population and use the facilities that are currently in service.

WSHU: But whichever way we look at it, this is going to be an issue that the legislature is going to have to try and start to grapple with in the next legislative session.

KG: That is what organizers say they will be demanding, and that type of organizing effort takes a lot of persistence; it remains to be seen whether this coalition can and will do that work.

WSHU: Well, we'll see how it unfolds.

KG: That's right.

WSHU: Thank you so much, Katy.

KG: Thank you.