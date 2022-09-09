Long Story Short
A collaboration between WSHU Public Radio and the CT Mirror, “Long Story Short” goes behind the scenes of public policy journalism in Connecticut. Each week, WSHU’s award-winning senior political reporter Ebong Udoma interviews the journalists and newsmakers presented in the Mirror’s long-form Sunday feature. It’s smart conversation about thoughtful journalism.
Latest Episodes
-
WSHU’s Ebong Udoma spoke with CT Mirror’s Lisa Hagen to discuss her article, “Leora Levy: Donald Trump ‘not on the ballot’ despite endorsement,” as part of the collaborative podcast Long Story Short.