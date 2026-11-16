A CT nonprofit for veterans wades through state funding support

Unturning Steel was founded after Sean Leahy, a veteran, died by suicide. But funding the nonprofit that helps veterans navigate the transition back to civilian life has been difficult.

WSHU’s Ebong Udoma spoke with CT Mirror’s P.R. Lockhart to discuss her article, “For veterans, joining the workforce can be tough. This group wants to help,” as part of the collaborative podcast Long Story Short. Read the story here .

WSHU: Hello, P.R. Let's start with Bill Leahy, the founder of Unturning Steel. What got you interested in his nonprofit, and why is it having trouble securing state funding for its work?

PRL: Yeah, so Bill reached out to me actually over the summer, and I think immediately his story was very compelling. Even in the first email he sent, you know, he leads with “Hi, I'm Bill. I'm an Army vet. I'm a West Point graduate. My whole family's been in Connecticut manufacturing. A lot of us have been in the military.” And then, you know, he leads into his family history. He talks about his brother Sean, who passed away, and that really encouraged Bill to kind of start this organization that's really focused on helping members of the military transition into the manufacturing workforce. So, right there, he's already just said a lot of really interesting things that make him someone I want to speak with.

But then, as you pointed out, he also flags over time this sort of funding challenge where he's like, hey, “I'm really having a tough time even getting in contact with someone who can talk about how Connecticut might be able to support my program financially.” And for me, that was really interesting because, you know, Connecticut really has this need for more manufacturing workers and has this desire to support vets. You would think that at least hearing from someone would happen faster than it has. So then, I just really want to just dig into, you know, why- why has that not happened?

WSHU: So you talked to Connecticut's Department of Labor and Veterans Affairs people. What do they have to say about this?

PRL: Yeah. So I ended up reaching out to a lot of state agencies. I think over the course of the piece, you kind of get a sense of exactly how many agencies, honestly, kind of have their hands in the pot of veteran services in Connecticut. But yeah, as you pointed out, you know, Connecticut Department of Labor is probably the biggest one when it comes to you know employment related stuff, and that's really what Bill is doing, and and you know I will be fair to them. They didn't immediately discount his organization. They didn't say that was something they wouldn't support. They just said, you know, we're talking, that conversation starts at resources, and you know, sharing connections in the state and things like that, but um, you know, over time, if that becomes a money conversation, we'll let it follow its natural course. On one hand, that's nice. It's not them immediately cutting off the idea of money. On the other hand, it's also not them saying they will fund it. So I think, you know, it kind of does still leave Bill Leahy where he started, and I think that's honestly why he's trying to just drum up so much attention about his organization. It's in the hopes of kind of getting past some of those roadblocks.

WSHU: Now he does have some funding from other states like Tennessee. Could you talk a little bit about that?

PRL: From what we've discussed, he hasn't gone so far as to say other state legislatures or state governments are funding Unturning Steel. What he does have in other states, particularly Tennessee, is that he has, you know, really strong relationships with the University of Tennessee Knoxville, but he also just has stronger relationships with manufacturers in that state and in places like Texas, and that can kind of help because then it gives him easier pipelines to get these transitioning service members into positions. And he is exploring other funding paths. I certainly don't want people to read this piece and think that, you know, he has no money whatsoever. He's asking Connecticut for money, and if Connecticut doesn't pay him, like his organization's going to fold -- that's not what's happening here. He does have money. He is getting financial support. Obviously, as a nonprofit, more always helps. What he really needs in Connecticut is that he's really trying to establish this as a more consistent thing, and that does require more money. And that's kind of why he's starting the funding conversations at the state level here.

WSHU: So, what's his track record so far as far as linking veterans to manufacturing work? You know, Connecticut has about 86,000 job openings, and 8000 of them alone at Electric Boat, and they're looking for workers that they can train, and veterans would fit that. So, what's been his experience as far as that's concerned?

PRL: Yeah. So, you know, I will say, Unturning Steel is a fairly young nonprofit, right? Like, they did a couple of pilot programs in 2022. They did one in 2023. But Unturning Steel, the organization that I'm actually reporting on, doesn't really get started until 2024. So that's really, like, you know, two-ish years, depending on when he started, that he's been fully operational as a nonprofit. So, to be fair to him, he is still fairly young in his group's lifespan.

WSHU: You talked to some legislators as well. Is there any legislative work that needs to be done to streamline the different silos we have in getting people employed in Connecticut?

PRL: I think there's certainly more work that could be done, and I do think that the legislature's Committee on Veterans and Military Affairs is looking at that closely, and they've already started that. You know, in the piece, I talk about this piece of legislation they did earlier this year. They called it the quote unquote “troops to trades bill”, and that bill was really about improving exposure and awareness of resources in the state. The Department of Labor was tasked with creating an informational page that now lists all of the state's veteran- and military-related resources. DECD (Department of Economic and Community Development) has been charged with developing additional recommendations that the legislature can consider to support veteran employment. I believe that report is due early in January, so it'll be at the beginning of the session. We'll see if that report comes in on time. I believe it will, and if it does, lawmakers will be able to, you know, hopefully craft that into some legislation. But again, a lot of what the state is doing right now relies a kind of on education and training. It's not the exact same thing that Bill Leahy is doing; he's directly connecting people to jobs.

WSHU: Now, P.R., you also say that Leahy here spent quite a bit of his own money trying to keep this going. Is he optimistic he can continue with this, or does he feel it might be too big a hurdle to get more funding from the state?

PRL: He created this because he lost his brother, and he doesn't want other families to go through the same sort of loss that his family went through. So I think he's going to always find a way to keep Unturning still going. And at least that's what he told me.

