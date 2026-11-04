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After All Things

Votes and victories

By Sabrina Garone
Published November 4, 2026 at 4:17 PM EST
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Incumbent Republican Nick LaLota declares victory in New York's 1st Congressional District. — Patchogue
Vik Pepaj
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WSHU
Incumbent Republican Nick LaLota declares victory in New York's 1st Congressional District. — Patchogue, N.Y.

A look at election results from around the region.

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Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone
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