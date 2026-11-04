Votes and victories

Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
Early and absentee voting in Connecticut topped 500,000. Officials are again urging drivers to slow down for road workers. New York is at high risk for wildfires. A closer look at suburban voting trends. Plus, what has the final push been like for the candidates in our region?
Senator Chris Murphy was hospitalized this weekend following a stroke. Election monitors will be at New Haven polling places tomorrow. Bruce Blakeman is set to make a campaign stop on Long Island today. Plus, Connecticut voters will see a variety of ballot options at the polls tomorrow.
Our region is part of a multi-state settlement with General Motors. Farmingdale will get state aid to clean up drinking water. Could CT House Speaker Matt Ritter serve as UConn’s interim president? Plus, a haunting edition of WSHU’s Birdsong Break. And a new interpretation of Dracula is making its U.S. debut at Hartford Stage.