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After All Things

Air quality action

By Sabrina Garone
Published April 13, 2026 at 4:02 PM EDT
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A bird flies in front of the sun as Haze blankets the region.
Alex Brandon
/
AP
A bird flies in front of the sun as Haze blankets the region.
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Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone
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