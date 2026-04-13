Air quality action

Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
The accused Long Island serial killer’s guilty plea is bittersweet for the victims' families. But first, a new deal clears the way for a Tweed Airport expansion. Plus, a look at an effort in Connecticut to connect local farmers with food banks.
Suffolk’s DA says they’re still working on cold cases that could be linked to the accused Long Island serial killer. Connecticut AG William Tong is running for re-election. Bruce Blakeman sues the state board that blocked him from public campaign funds. Plus, it’s the latest from WSHU’s Good at Heart.
The suspect in the Long Island serial killer case has changed his plea to “guilty.” New York lawmakers pass another one-week budget extender. Governor Lamont looks to expand small business tax credits. Long Island needs more volunteer firefighters. Plus, it’s the latest from WSHU’s Digital Citizen.