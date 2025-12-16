Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
A Supreme Court ruling clears the way for Connecticut coastal cities to plan for disasters. Governor Hochul touts New York’s free school meals program. Could this be the year New York bans the harvest of horseshoe crabs? Plus, after two abuse cases, Connecticut is rethinking how it tracks homeschooled children.
Connecticut will cover rising healthcare costs for some residents. This weekend is the 13th anniversary of the Sandy Hook shooting. Pollution has decreased in New York City — and even on Long Island — since the start of congestion pricing. Plus, the story of a formerly enslaved man from Trumbull -- and how his family is honoring his memory.
Connecticut invests $10 billion to address pension debt. Governor Hochul tackles a mountain of bills to either sign or veto. Mystic Aquarium says new tech is improving care for their animals. Plus, the local program reshaping recovery one workout at a time.