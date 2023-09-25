© 2023 WSHU
After All Things

Community-level solutions

By Sabrina Garone
Published September 25, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT
Applications are open for nonprofits to apply for so-called “change grants”. Connecticut voting precincts have been selected for primary recounts, as per state law. Over $6 million will go towards Long Island Sound conservation efforts. And did neglect from state agencies play a role in the tragic death of a Hartford toddler?

Hear more from Ebong Udoma on this week's episode of Long Story Short, a collaborative podcast from WSHU and the CT Mirror — available online and wherever you get your podcasts.

Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
