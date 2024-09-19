© 2024 WSHU
Mile Markers
In the tradition of great storytellers, Davis continues to approach Off The Path in serial form. He’ll explore this season, called "Off the Plank," in 2 or 3 installments and then combine them into a single podcast episode. Here, you’ll find those individual installments — which we’re calling “Mile Markers.” Enjoy the ride!

The Gloucester Sea Serpent I: The Creature Enters the Harbor

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published September 19, 2024 at 3:48 PM EDT
Wayne Soini holds an artist's rendition of the Gloucester Sea Serpent.
Davis Dunavin
/
WSHU
Wayne Soini holds an artist's rendition of the Gloucester Sea Serpent.

Over two centuries ago, hundreds of people reported seeing a sea serpent in the harbor of Gloucester, Massachusetts. Those reports became one of the most well-documented sea serpent sightings in history.
