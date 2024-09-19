In the tradition of great storytellers, Davis continues to approach Off The Path in serial form. He’ll explore this season, called "Off the Plank," in 2 or 3 installments and then combine them into a single podcast episode. Here, you’ll find those individual installments — which we’re calling “Mile Markers.” Enjoy the ride!
The Gloucester Sea Serpent I: The Creature Enters the Harbor
Over two centuries ago, hundreds of people reported seeing a sea serpent in the harbor of Gloucester, Massachusetts. Those reports became one of the most well-documented sea serpent sightings in history.