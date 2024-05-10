© 2024 WSHU
In the tradition of great storytellers, Davis continues to approach Off The Path in serial form. He’ll explore this season, called "Off the Plank," in 2 or 3 installments and then combine them into a single podcast episode. Here, you’ll find those individual installments — which we’re calling “Mile Markers.” Enjoy the ride!

The Wreck of the Whydah Part I: "Plenty of Money and Plenty of Weapons"

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published May 10, 2024 at 12:05 PM EDT
Samuel Bellamy's notoriety gave him a place in pop culture — including on trading cards included in cigarette packs in the late 19th century. This card is now in the collection of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
The WSHU series and podcast Off the Path is back for its eighth season. But this time, we're tweaking the name: we're calling this season "Off the Plank."

Davis Dunavin will regale us with stories of the sea, including whalers, lighthouses, seaside towns and pirates.

Davis begins with one of history's most notorious pirate ships — the Whydah Galley — and its captain, Black Sam Bellamy. He was one of history's most successful pirates -- until his dramatic death in a shipwreck off the coast of Cape Cod.
