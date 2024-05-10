The Wreck of the Whydah Part I: "Plenty of Money and Plenty of Weapons"

The WSHU series and podcast Off the Path is back for its eighth season. But this time, we're tweaking the name: we're calling this season "Off the Plank."

Davis Dunavin will regale us with stories of the sea, including whalers, lighthouses, seaside towns and pirates.

Davis begins with one of history's most notorious pirate ships — the Whydah Galley — and its captain, Black Sam Bellamy. He was one of history's most successful pirates -- until his dramatic death in a shipwreck off the coast of Cape Cod.