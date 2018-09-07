T.S. Eliot's Seaside Childhood

T.S. Eliot chose four places to write about in his poem “Four Quartets.” Three of them are in England, but one is a nondescript cluster of rocks off the coast of Gloucester, Massachusetts. Eliot’s childhood vacation home is now a retreat for writers. The T.S. Eliot Foundation says it hopes other writers can be inspired by the same idyllic seaside setting that inspired Eliot.

Watch an excerpt from the dance performance of "Four Quartets," choreographed by Pam Tanowitz at the Fisher Center at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, New York.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mV3QupXpJv4