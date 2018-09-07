© 2021 WSHU
Off the Path from New York to Boston

T.S. Eliot's Seaside Childhood

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published September 7, 2018 at 7:06 AM EDT
eliot_at_gloucester_house.jpg
Courtesy of Harvard University
/
T.S. Eliot at his family’s summer home in Gloucester, Mass.";

T.S. Eliot chose four places to write about in his poem “Four Quartets.” Three of them are in England, but one is a nondescript cluster of rocks off the coast of Gloucester, Massachusetts. Eliot’s childhood vacation home is now a retreat for writers. The T.S. Eliot Foundation says it hopes other writers can be inspired by the same idyllic seaside setting that inspired Eliot.

Watch an excerpt from the dance performance of "Four Quartets," choreographed by Pam Tanowitz at the Fisher Center at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, New York.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mV3QupXpJv4

