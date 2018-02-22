© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Off the Path from New York to Boston

A Scene From Stephen King’s Childhood In Connecticut

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published February 22, 2018 at 1:40 PM EST
stephenkingjungleoffthepath_dd_180222.jpg
Davis Dunavin
/
WSHU
A scene from a vacant lot near the suspected location of “the jungle.” (Disclaimer: this is private property. Please follow the law and don't trespass, Stephen King fans.)";s:

Stephen King’s novels usually take place in small town Maine. But one of King’s most famous novels might contain a call-back to his childhood in Fairfield County, Connecticut.

This episode is a “Pit Stop” – in which I stop off for just a few minutes for a quicker look at something strange or unusual.

Subscribe to Off the Path at NPR, iTunes or wherever you get your podcasts. And if you've got an idea for a fascinating place we should profile, email us

Tags

Off the Path from New York to BostonConnecticutOff the Path from New York to BostonStephen King
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin