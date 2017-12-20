© 2021 WSHU
Off the Path from New York to Boston

An American Love Story, From Litchfield Hills To The Trail Of Tears

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published December 20, 2017 at 9:56 AM EST
1 of 2
Lawyer and playwright Mary Kathryn Nagel listens to a blessing service outside the schoolmaster's house.
Davis Dunavin
2 of 2
The Foreign Mission School in Cornwall, Conn.

In the early 1820s, a pair of Native American students fell in love with two white women in the hills of northwest Connecticut. Their parallel lives ended in personal and national tragedy. In this episode, WSHU reporter Davis Dunavin travels to Cornwall, Connecticut, for the story of the Foreign Mission School.

Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin