‘Tis the season — for holiday shopping. But experts say online shopping brings its own potential dangers.

WSHU’s Jeniece Roman spoke with cybersecurity expert Diana Burley, Ph.D., at the Brookings Institution about how to stay safe while shopping online.

WSHU: What best practices can shoppers use to stay safe while shopping online?

DB: Well, first, thank you for having me. And you're right; it is that time of year when we get very excited about shopping online. For me, it's all year round, but that's beside the point. I think what we want to make sure folks do is, if it's a retailer that you know, you know, a department store that you regularly go to or a big electronics store that you go to, then you can have some level of comfort that the website is safe and secure. If it is not a retailer that you know, you want to make sure you're not getting to that website through, like, an Instagram link or something like that. You want to get that URL, write it down, and then type it directly into your browser to make sure that you're going to the site that you think that you're going to.

And then you want to make sure that there is security on the payment system; you can see whether they're using an encrypted site. You can see whether they are using any kind of options for you to pay with, like PayPal or something like that, that would allow you to keep your credit card information private. And so you really want to make sure you understand where you're shopping and what you're using.

The other thing that I would do is, as I just mentioned, PayPal or something like that that would allow you to mask your personal information so that if something does go wrong, you might lose the money that you have spent for that purchase, but you don't risk exposing your bank account or your credit cards to something, you know, to a nefarious actor. And then the third thing that I would say about payments, in particular, is that if you don't use PayPal or one of those systems, you want to use a credit card. Never use your banking card, your debit card, but credit cards do have protections, and usually you can file a fraud claim with your credit card company and get your money back should something go wrong.

WSHU: Are there common mishaps or scams that people might fall into during this season?

DB: There are, and sometimes they're not actually about shopping. Many of the scams are a job, where you'll get a text message saying that a recruiter found your resume somewhere online, and you need extra holiday cash, and so you click on the link, and it takes you somewhere, and they they capture your information, or a shipping notice where you've ordered something, and you get a notice in your a text message or an email that says your package is held at the port or it's held in customs, and in order for it to make that last leg of the journey to your to your recipient, you need to enter some personal information. So it's really important that you take good care of the information. You know, if you order something, write down the name of the company. Write down exactly what you've ordered, the date, the amount, how it will be shipped to you, and when you expect it to arrive, so that when you get these messages, because the reality is that sometimes we do get real messages about shipping or delays or things like that. But you want to have as much information as you can to help yourself identify whether it's real or not.

WSHU: And now I'm curious about your thoughts on recent cybersecurity concerns in the wake of some of these major systems failures. You know, cloud software. You know, things with banks. What are your thoughts on that, or certain things that people should be aware of or vigilant about?

DB: Well, I think the most important thing for people to understand is that these kinds of breaches are going to happen. They happen because the systems are there and people are trying to infiltrate them, and so we have really smart people in our security offices that are working to minimize the disruption. But the attacks are going to happen, and so rather than focusing on those big news stories, because there's not much that an average user can do for those, focus on what you can actually control. So as an individual user, you can track your information. You can use multi-factor authentication, which is, you know, you have a password and you have Face ID, or you have a password, and then they'll send a text with a code. Wherever you. Can turn that on to just make sure that there are multiple layers of security. You want to do that. You do not want to reuse passwords and make sure that your passwords are long and strong. And practice good cyber hygiene so that anything that you can do to protect yourself, You've done

WSHU: Right, and then I was curious if you know you would advise people to shop in person if they can, or locally, or do you think it's okay to have a mix of both online or in person?

DB: I think it's fine to have a mix. There is risk associated with everything, and before we started shopping online, people got credit cards stolen; and you know, things happen when you go to a physical brick-and-mortar store, right? So it's not that going in person is going to mean that there is no risk. It's really about doing whatever you can do to protect yourself, and if you're in person, you want to make sure that you are protecting your car, your physical card, from being pickpocketed or something like that. And if you are online, you want to do the same thing. Make sure you give yourself every opportunity to be safe, which means following basic cyber hygiene guidelines that reduce your vulnerability to online thieves.

WSHU: Well, those are all really great tips, and again, thank you so much for speaking with me.

DB: You're very welcome. Thank you.