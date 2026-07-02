Budget-friendly activities and events for families this summer

Schools out for the summer! But there are plenty of events around the Long Island Sound region to keep the kids entertained.

This summer, parents can look forward to free or budget-friendly family-friendly activities. From established parks and museums to new and annual events, there is something for every age.

Connecticut

The Passport to Parks programs allow Connecticut-registered vehicles to park free of charge at all CT State Parks and Forests. Families have access to 142 state parks and forests across the state. Sites include areas for hiking, fishing, camping, swimming and nature observatories.

Lyman Orchards will host its Blueberry Festival on July 18th. In addition to blueberry picking, free activities for kids include a pie-eating contest, live music, and crafts. Visitors can return throughout the summer to buy from the market or other fruit-picking seasons.

The United States Navy Submarine Force Library and Museum in Groton has free admission and parking. The museum showcases submarine history and visitors can tour the inside of the first nuclear-powered submarine. Guided tours are also available for visitors.

The SoNo Switch Tower museum, located in Norwalk, is open Saturday and Sunday from noon until 4 p.m. The restored signal station showcases levels and switches used to move original trains to and from tracks. Admission is free, but donations are welcome.

Long Island

Jones Beach State Park and Robert Moses State Park will be open throughout the summer with an entrance fee of $10 per car.

The Bridge Gardens, located in Bridgehampton, are free and open to the public. It's open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Sunday through Saturday. The five-acre grounds showcase a floral garden, a vegetable garden, a large rose garden, and a unique 4-quadrant herb garden.