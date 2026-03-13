The pollinators are coming! The pollinators are coming!

With the winter we’ve had here in Connecticut, I think a lot of us are ready for spring. And the good news? It’s almost here. With spring comes something small—but incredibly powerful—pollinators.

I’m Michelle Lewis from Sacred Heart University’s Discovery Science Center & Planetarium in Bridgeport, Connecticut, and you’re listening to Discovery Deep Dive.

Pollination is simply the transfer of pollen from the male part of a flower, called the anther, to the female part, called the stigma. Some plants can pollinate themselves, but most rely on cross-pollination—meaning the pollen has to move from one plant to another. That can happen through wind or water, but more often it happens with the help of animals. Those animals are what we call pollinators.

1 of 5 — Flowers.JPG SHU Discovery Science Center and Planetarium 2 of 5 — Painted lady in pollinator garden.jpg Painted lady in pollinator garden SHU Discovery Science Center and Planetarium 3 of 5 — Eastern Tiger Swallowtail in pollinator garden 2.jpg Eastern Tiger Swallowtail in pollinator garden SHU Discovery Science Center and Planetarium 4 of 5 — Bumblebee in pollinator garden.jpg Bumblebee in pollinator garden SHU Discovery Science Center and Planetarium 5 of 5 — Eastern Tiger Swallowtail in pollinator garden 1.jpg Eastern Tiger Swallowtail in pollinator garden SHU Discovery Science Center and Planetarium

When we think of pollinators, bees and butterflies usually come to mind—and for good reason. They’re some of the most important ones. But they’re not alone. Beetles, flies, moths, wasps, and even ants all help move pollen from flower to flower. Bats are key pollinators at night, and birds—especially hummingbirds—do their part during the day.

In other parts of the world, the list gets even more surprising. Certain lemurs, honey possums, bush babies, and even some lizards and geckos help pollinate plants where they live.

And this isn’t just interesting trivia. More than 80 percent of the world’s flowering plants depend on pollinators to reproduce. Since so much of our food comes from flowering plants, that means we depend on pollinators, too.

So this spring, when you see one hard at work, take a moment to appreciate it. Those tiny wings are helping keep our gardens growing—and our plates full. For ways to help pollinators this season, plant different flowers in your garden and leave out small shallow water dishes to allow animals to drink water safely and freely.

