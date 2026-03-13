CT lawmakers consider bill to modernize waste management

Connecticut climate activists and lawmakers want to modernize the way the state deals with its trash.

The issue is a big one for CT: the state sends millions of tons of trash to other states, and it’s expensive. More than 40% of the state’s waste is shipped to places like Pennsylvania.

A bill lawmakers are considering would phase out the use of styrofoam containers, and force large food waste generators to separate food scraps for compost. It would also direct restaurants to only give single use utensils to customers if they ask.

H.B. 5524 is sponsored by State Representative Aundre Bumgardner (D-Groton).

“It is absolutely time that we really start looking at these issues, because our tipping fees are going up, the cost of managing our transfer is going up,” Bumgardner said. “And if we reduce the amount we're putting into the system and reprioritize how we manage that organic waste, our municipalities are going to see savings.”

The bill would also encourage food scraps to be donated to pantries before being tossed.

Connecticut has four trash incinerators, with the largest one located in Bridgeport.

Madison Spremulli leads the Connecticut Coalition for Environmental and Economic Justice. Spremilli said those incinerators are coming to the end of their lives.

“All of our incinerators are over 30 years old, and keep in mind, the average lifespan of an incinerator is 30 years soon, our aging incinerators will close and out of state landfills will charge more based on our increased demand and eventually reach capacity,” Spremilli said.