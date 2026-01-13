Tiny Desk, Big Dreams — CT, LI musicians encouraged to enter NPR’s annual music competition

Emily Boyer / WSHU WSHU's Tiny Desk.

Do you have big dreams … or tiny ones?

NPR’s Tiny Desk competition is the annual contest looking for the next great undiscovered musicians.

NPR is accepting submissions until Feb. 9. The winner will get to perform their own concert at the iconic Tiny Desk at NPR Headquarters in Washington, DC. They’ll also headline NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Contest On The Road Tour and will be featured on All Things Considered.

To be considered, artists must be 18+, live in the U.S., Puerto Rico or the U.S. Virgin Islands, and be unsigned.

WSHU would love to see our region represented. So if this sounds like you or someone you know in Connecticut and Long Island, apply!

Musicians can enter a video performing an original song behind a desk of their choice here . If you post your submission online, be sure to tag us on Instagram @WSHUPublicRadio .